Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, likely to rise further before receding on Sunday evening

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The water level of the Yamuna river rose to 205.52 metres at the Old Railway Bridge here on Saturday evening, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

The situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures to handle a potential flood-like situation as the water level is predicted to rise further, according to the official.

Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily accommodate people living in the low-lying areas near the river.

The Yamuna's water level stood at 205.52 metres at 8 pm, the officials said.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, the danger mark is 205.3 metres and evacuation starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

"The river is rising mostly due to high volumes of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. According to the forecast, the water level is likely to fall by Sunday evening," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 53,950 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 51,210 cusecs every hour.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in the city.