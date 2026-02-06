Yamuna cruise reaches Delhi, launch after finishing works: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The much-awaited Yamuna cruise has arrived in the national capital from Mumbai, with the Delhi government targeting its launch this month as part of efforts to boost riverfront tourism and recreation.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the cruise will have seating for 40 passengers and will provide onboard facilities such as music, entertainment and food services.

"The cruise has arrived in Delhi, and most of the work is complete. A few remaining technical tasks are underway and it will be launched this month," Mishra told PTI.

He said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is expected to inaugurate the service, which will offer hour-long round trips on the Yamuna.

Mishra said the project is part of a broader plan to develop a recreation and leisure hub along the river.

"This will not be limited to a cruise service. Water sports, recreational activities and a full-fledged leisure zone are also being planned at the cruise terminal. The aim is to provide an international-style experience at affordable prices for Delhi residents," he said.

The Delhi government had earlier announced the Yamuna cruise as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development programme, aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism and encouraging public engagement with the river.