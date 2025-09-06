Yamuna drops below 207 metres in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) The water level of the Yamuna river came down to 206.47 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Saturday, dropping below 207 metres after several days, officials said.

The river, which has flooded parts of the national capital and triggered the evacuation of thousands, still remains above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The ORB serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to the officials, the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned are on alert.

Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, in Mayur Vihar, Kashmere Gate and nearby areas to temporarily accommodate people living in low-lying areas near the river.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 50,629 cusecs of water at 9 am. The water discharge from the Wazirabad barrage is around 1,17,260 cusecs.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi. PTI SSM DIV DIV