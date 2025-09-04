Yamuna floodwater triggers massive traffic snarls in Delhi, key roads submerged

New Delhi: Yamuna floodwater caused massive traffic jams in several key stretches of the national capital on Thursday, bringing vehicular movement to a crawl at multiple points, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and the Kalindi Kunj area.

The sudden inundation disrupted morning rush-hour traffic, leaving commuters stuck for long hours.

Several people took to social media and reported bumper-to-bumper traffic, saying that even short distances like two kilometres were taking hours to cover. Many said they had to leave their vehicles at home and shift to Delhi Metro to reach offices on time.

Traffic police said heavy congestion was reported along stretches near the Yamuna river, with several points submerged.

"Traffic jams were witnessed at Kashmere Gate, along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, and around Kalindi Kunj where floodwater accumulated on carriageways. Diversions had to be made to regulate movement," an official said.

To manage the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, specifically urging those travelling from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Rajghat to use alternate routes.

According to the advisory, vehicles have been asked to move through Signature Bridge, then take Pusta Road and Raja Ram Kohli Marg before proceeding towards Rajghat and other destinations. "This arrangement has been made to ensure smoother vehicular movement and to avoid congestion," a senior traffic police officer said.

Authorities urged commuters to avoid such flooded stretches altogether and instead use Delhi Metro, which remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, Public Works Department (PWD) officials attributed the accumulation to seepage issues rather than fresh water flowing in from the Yamuna. "This is only rainfall water that is occurring due to poor seepage conditions in the area. It is taking more than usual time to clear out this water as the outlet to Yamuna is closed," a PWD official claimed.

However, residents and commuters on social media shared videos showing Yamuna water flowing onto the road along the Mudrika Marg (Ring Road), stretching from Majnu Ka Tila through Chandgi Ram Akhara up to Nigam Bodh Ghat.

"Waterlogging has brought traffic to a standstill. We are moving at a snail's pace for more than an hour," wrote one commuter on X.

A motorist near Kashmere Gate said, "I was stuck for nearly two hours just to cross a short stretch. Police were diverting traffic, but there was no clarity. Eventually, I parked my car and boarded the metro."

Another commuter in the Kalindi Kunj area said waterlogging had completely blocked one side of the road, forcing all vehicles onto a single lane and worsening the jam.

Traffic snarls also had a cascading effect on neighbouring areas, with long tailbacks reported on stretches leading to Wazirabad, ISBT, Sarai Kale Khan and Ashram.

For now, the traffic police have asked commuters to keep monitoring real-time updates on its official social media handles before stepping out.

"Please cooperate with police and avoid flooded stretches. Opt for metro services wherever possible," another police officer said.