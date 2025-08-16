Yamuna flowing close to danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The water level of the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge on Saturday reached 205.11 metres, just a few notches below the 205.33-metre danger level, at around 8 pm.

According to officials, the situation is being monitored and all the agencies concerned have been asked to take precautionary measures in case of a flood-like situation.

"The reason for the increase in the (water) level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood control room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 36,000 cusecs of water and Wazirabad around 44,320 cusecs every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuating people from the low-lying areas starts when the water touches 206 metres.

The water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level that is nearing the warning mark in Delhi. PTI SSM RC