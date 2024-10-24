Yamuna pollution: Delhi BJP chief takes dip in river water; complains skin rashes, breathlessness

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday took a dip in the heavily polluted water of the Yamuna River here, slamming the former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "failure" to fulfil his promise of cleaning it by 2025.

Sachdeva after the dip faced skin rashes and slight discomfort in breathing, Delhi BJP said in a statement.

He was examined by the doctors at the RML hospital who prescribed him medicines for three days, it said.

Senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai hit back saying the "drama" of the BJP was intensifying like the rising pollution levels.

"The BJP governments in UP and Haryana are responsible for pollution in the Yamuna by discharging untreated industrial waste water in the river," he claimed.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva took a dip in the Yamuna and "sought forgiveness" for the "corruption" of the Delhi government, which he alleged looted funds meant for cleaning the river, a party statement said.

He also pledged for setting up of a Yamuna Cleaning Authority if the BJP comes to power in Delhi, after the upcoming Assembly polls, Sachdeva said.

On Wednesday, Sachdeva had challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the river, saying that he had promised the people of Delhi that he would clean it before Chhath puja 2025 so they could bathe in it.

Ahead of the Purvanchali festival of Chhath, which is celebrated days after Diwali, the ruling AAP and the BJP have been slugging it out over heavy pollution and toxic froth in the river.

The BJP had set up a stage at the Chhath Ghat with two chairs for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, besides laying out a red carpet to welcome them.

"We waited for them but they did not come at the scheduled time of 10 AM. The Delhi BJP president after waiting for half an hour took a dip in the river to highlight its plight," said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement charged Sachdeva of indulging in "theatrics" and telling "lies" all of which have fallen flat. PTI VIT HIG