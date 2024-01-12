Yamuna pollution: NGT seeks fresh reports from UP, Haryana and Delhi noting 'deficiencies'

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Pointing out "deficiencies" in the Yamuna pollution reports filed by Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments, the National Green Tribunal has sought re-submissions on the matter.

The green tribunal, which was hearing a plea regarding the rejuvenation of the river, had sought several details from the three state governments last October.

The governments were asked to produce information on the drains that discharged wastewater into the river, the operational sewage treatment plants (STPs) and their capacities, areas which were not under a sewage network system, measures taken to utilise treated wastewater for non-contact purposes and the plan for restoration of the Yamuna floodplain.

In the order passed on Tuesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said the authorities concerned had filed reports but "the requisite information which is necessary for ascertaining the correct factual situation has not been disclosed".

"The reports must disclose each drain which is discharging the treated or untreated effluent in river Yamuna in the state or National Capital Territory (NCT) concerned, the total quantity of treated or untreated discharge by that drain in the river," the bench also comprising judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel said.

To ensure that the drains did not discharge untreated sewage into the river, the bench also sought information regarding the STPs and the local bodies having jurisdictions over the endpoint areas of the drains.

"River Yamuna is the major and second largest tributary of river Ganga and in Delhi stretch alone is responsible for 76 per cent of the river’s pollution," the tribunal said, adding, "A district-wise approach may be undertaken for rejuvenation of river Yamuna in Delhi." It said the report of the Delhi government did not disclose the timeline for completion of the sewer project to intercept Najafgarh and Shahdara drains which were the major sources of sewage discharge.

"Out of 22 drains meeting river Yamuna, only nine drains have been tapped and 13 untapped drains are still discharging huge quantity of sewage (2976.4 million litres per day (MLD)," the bench said noting the report.

"There is a gap of 222 million of gallons per day (MGD) in sewage treatment thus untreated sewage is being discharged into Yamuna. For assessing the factual status, sewage being discharged through drains and sewage diverted to STPs are to be accounted for," it added.

The tribunal further noted the absence of data regarding faecal coliform (coliform bacteria) in the reports.

It said the deficiencies in Haryana’s reports included that the state was yet to provide connectivity of 3,78,866 households to the sewer lines and treated and untreated sewage mixed at many places.

"Location of STPs with respect to each town and in context of each drain joining river Yamuna is not provided," the tribunal said.

It noted that the report submitted by Uttar Pradesh was also deficient in the aspects of not tapping 13 drains in Ghaziabad and one drain in Noida.

"90 MLD of treated sewage, instead of being utilised, is simply discharged into Ghazipur drain which is meeting Yamuna. Two drains namely, Indirapuri and Banthala are discharging 52 MLD untreated sewage to Shahdara drain meeting Yamuna and untreated sewage of 150 MLD is reaching Yamuna via river Hindon,” the tribunal said.

It added, "We direct the state of Haryana, NCT Delhi and UP to furnish the requisite information and file a fresh report within four weeks." The matter has been listed on February 13 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RPA