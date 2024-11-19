Yamuna pollution: UP Jal Nigam requests non-initiation of proceedings against it

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) In its reply to a show-cause notice issued by the National Green Tribunal for discharging untreated sewage in Yamuna River, the Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has requested that prosecution should not be initiated against it as not financially independent.

The NGT while hearing the issue of pollution in east Delhi’s Shahdara stormwater drain had sought reports from the authorities concerned, which revealed that a huge quantity of untreated sewage was being discharged into the river.

Noting that the UP Jal Nigam was under statutory obligation to carry out functions relating to preparation, execution, promotion and financing schemes for sewerage and sewerage disposal, the tribunal in September had issued a show cause to the corporation's managing director (MD), saying why prosecution may not be initiated against him and other responsible authorities.

In the reply submitted to the NGT on November 18, the corporation said it had no independent funds to finance any projects.

"It is humbly submitted before this tribunal that prosecution under section 43 of the Water Act (punishment for failing to prevent or control pollution) may not be initiated against the undersigned (MD) and other responsible authorities," the reply said.

It said the corporation was "completely dependent upon the state government for financing of schemes" and that the body was required to submit periodic reports on its activities, projects, finances, and compliance with its statutory responsibilities.

The reply said the UP Jal Nigam's role was "limited to the preparation and execution of projects as per government directives, without financial accountability for funding." PTI MNR RHL