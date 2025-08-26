Yamuna river crosses danger mark, flood warning issued in Delhi

New Delhi: The Yamuna river is likely to breach the danger mark on Wednesday, according to a flood warning issued by the Central Water Commission on Tuesday evening.

At 9 pm, the river crossed the danger mark, reaching a level of 204.56 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). Earlier in the day, at 9 am, the water level stood at 204.58 metres.

"As the water level of ORB may cross the danger level and is likely to reach 205.36 metres, all officers are hereby advised to keep vigil in their respective areas and take necessary action at vulnerable points. People residing within the river embankments shall be warned, and arrangements made to shift them to safer places," the flood warning said.

"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast is of further increase in level but it is likely to remain below the danger mark by today evening," an official from the central flood room said.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.