Yamuna row: Delhi like my home, Kejriwal cannot be forgiven for his big 'lie', says Haryana CM Saini

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a sharp attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, saying Delhi is like his home and he can never provide water mixed with poison to the people of the city.

Kejriwal has told such a "big lie" for which he cannot be forgiven, Saini said, addressing a rally at Delhi's Narela. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asserted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is going to be ousted from power in the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls.

Kejriwal alleged on Monday that the BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying "poison-mixed" water to Delhi with the intention of killing people so that it could blame the AAP during the election.

Saini said he comes from the holy land of Haryana, where Lord Krishna had preached for the welfare of humanity.

"I want to tell Kejriwal that it is our holy Yamuna, in which Kalia Naag (a mythical serpent) used to spread poison and Lord Krishna finished him off," he said, accusing the AAP national convenor of blemishing Haryana, where he was born.

In Haryanvi-mixed Hindi, Saini took a dig at the former Delhi chief minister, saying that he has been running a "jhoot ki dukan" in the national capital for the last 10 years.

"He (Kejriwal) told a lie on Monday that surprised me. I had to issue a statement at 12 night. He claimed that poison is being mixed in the (Yamuna) water from Haryana and that (Delhi Jal Board) engineers found out about it and stopped the water," he said.

The AAP has complained to the Election Commission (EC) over the issue and the chief ministers of the party-ruled Delhi and Punjab, Atishi and Bhagwant Mann, have met the officials of the poll panel.

"Nobody thought Kejriwal would stoop so low. I have my family and home in Delhi. I have the blessings of Delhi's people. How can I provide them with water mixed with poison?" Saini asked the gathering.

Slamming the AAP supremo, he said, "What has happened to his mentality and what is he trying to prove? Kejriwal, you are going to be ousted in the upcoming election. People have made up their mind about it." Saini also alleged that Punjab has stopped the supply of water meant for farmers in Haryana.

Kejriwal, who had promised that he would get the Yamuna cleaned, is again asking Delhiites for five more years to remove pollutants from the river, despite the AAP being in power for in Delhi 10 years, he said. PTI NSM/VIT BUN RC