Yamuna swells in Haryana's Yamunanagar; water released to Delhi

Yamunanagar (Haryana), Aug 17 (PTI) A rise in the water level of the Yamuna River here on Sunday prompted authorities to open the floodgates at the Hathnikund barrage.

Incessant rain over the past few days has caused the river to swell.

An official of the irrigation department here said that all 18 gates of Hathnikund barrage were opened for the first time in this monsoon season, and 1.16 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from the barrage.

The released water typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Som River in Haryana was also in spate on Sunday following heavy rain in Yamunanagar and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh over the past few days.

The danger of flooding is looming in many villages, such as Paniwala, after a breach in a river embankment on Sunday.

The river was seen flowing over the bridge in Dhanaura village. The bridge connects Haryana's Ranjitpur with Himachal Pradesh.

Besides Yamunanagar, many places in Haryana, including Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Ambala, were lashed by rain.

In Chandigarh, as the water in Sukhna Lake bobbed near the danger mark on Sunday, one of the lake's three floodgates was opened to release the excess water through the Sukhna choh.

All neighbouring areas were alerted before the floodgate was opened.

Flood gates are generally opened at 1,163 feet, the danger mark. PTI COR SUN VN VN