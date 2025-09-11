Yamuna water level drops below warning mark in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 ( PTI) The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge fell to 204.49 metres at 8 am on Thursday, several days after staying above the warning level of 204.50 metres, an official said.

He said the situation is being closely monitored and as per the forecast, the river level is likely to recede further. At 7 am, the water level recorded was 204.52 metres.

Yamuna reached its peak this monsoon season, rising to 207 metres -- above the evacuation mark -- earlier this month, leading to havoc in low-lying areas along its banks.

The release of water from Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages were cited as a contributing factor to the spate in Yamuna. According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is currently releasing around 25,139 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 42,440 cusecs of water every hour.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level.

The warning mark for the river level in Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. PTI SSM RUK RUK