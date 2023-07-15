Yamuna water level drops to 207.98 metre at 11 pm, CWC data shows

New Delhi: After breaching a 45-year record three days ago, the water level in the Yamuna in Delhi declined to 207.98 metres at 11 pm on Friday, the first time it fell below the 208-metre mark in the last 48 hours, according to official data.

Advertisment

The level stood at 208.08 metres at 11 pm on July 12, according to the data shared by the Central Water Commission.

Several key areas in the city were, however, remained inundated.

On Thursday, the water level started rising after remaining stable for three hours and hit 208.66 metres by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Advertisment

According to the commission's data, the water level stood at 208.57 metres in the early hours of Friday and fell marginally to 208.48 metres at 5 am.

The water level was at 208.42 metres at 8 am. It went down further to 208.25 metres at 3 pm. At 6 pm, the reading stood at 208.17 metres and at 208.02 metres at 10 pm, the data showed.

At 11 pm, it fell below the 208-metre mark, dropping to 207.98 metres, according to the data.

Advertisment

The water level in the Yamuna has dropped below the 208-metre mark for the first time in 48 hours, according to the commission.

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to 207.71 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time record of 207.49 metres set in 1978.

Floodwater reached the entrance of the Supreme Court in central Delhi and submerged the busy ITO intersection and Rajghat after the Irrigation and Flood Control Department's regulator was damaged.

Advertisment

Water also entered the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat due to backflow from a drain in the area.

As the Yamuna level dropped, the Okhla water treatment plant, which was shut on Thursday, resumed operation.

In the evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will resume functioning if the Yamuna's level drops to 207.7 metres on Saturday.