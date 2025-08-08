Yamuna water level falls below warning mark

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi late Friday evening dropped below the warning mark, settling at 204.49 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, official said.

They said the discharge from the Hathni Kund Barrage stood at 21,034 cusecs, while the Wazirabad Barrage released 41,830 cusecs.

The Okhla Barrage recorded a discharge of 45,393 cusecs, according to official data. However, the water level in the Yamuna reached 205.10 metres at 8 am on Friday, just a few notches below the danger mark of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge.

By 8 pm on Friday, the water level in the Yamuna dropped below the warning mark, settling at 204.49 metres at the Old Railway Bridge, the officials said.

A day earlier, it was recorded at 204.88 metres, crossing the warning level of 204.50 metres. Since then, the water level has been rising.

According to officials, an alert has been issued to all the agencies concerned to take precautionary measures to deal with a potential flood-like situation, and announcements are being made along the banks of the rising river.

"Water discharge at Hathnikund Barrage was recorded at 24,613 cusecs and 46,290 cusecs at Wazirabad Barrage on Friday at 8 am," the flood control bulletin from the district magistrate East office said.

The warning mark for the city is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

According to irrigation and flood control department, around 12,000 residents living in low-lying areas are being alerted, and the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) are actively monitoring the situation.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. In 2023, the Yamuna reached an unprecedented level of 208.66 metres.