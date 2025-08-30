Yamuna water level nears danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna river rose to 205.22 metres at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi by 9 am on Saturday, nearing the danger mark of 205.33 metres, an official said.

According to the official, the situation is being closely monitored and all the agencies concerned were asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation, as the water level is predicted to rise further.

"The river is rising is mostly due to high volumes of water being released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 46,968 cusecs of water and Wazirabad is releasing 44,970 cusecs of water every hour.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in the city.