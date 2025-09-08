Yamuna water level recedes below danger mark in Delhi

New Delhi: The water level of Yamuna at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge receded to 205.22 metres at 7 am on Monday from 205.33 metres the day before, officials said.

The water level has been declining after swelling to the season's highest at 207.48 metres last Thursday. At 6 am on Monday, it was recorded at 205.24 metres.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation of people starts at 206 metres.

The water level at 9 pm on Sunday was recorded at 205.33 metres.

The river breached the danger level last Tuesday, leading to closure of movement on the Old Railway Bridge. The situation led to the displacement of nearly 10,000 people.

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

In the past few days, the river inundated several areas along its banks.

Tents have been set up on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, near Mori Gate and in Mayur Vihar to temporarily accommodate people evacuated the from low-lying areas near the river.

Areas like Monastery Market, Madanpur Khadar, and Yamuna Bazar have been flooded, prompting people to shift to relief camps.

Delhi battled one of its worst flood-like situations in 2023 when several areas were inundated, leading to the evacuation of more than 25,000 people.

The Yamuna touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023. The situation led to flooding in several parts of Delhi, including northeast, east and southeast districts, and key spots like the Rajghat and the Tibetan Market.