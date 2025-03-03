Yamuna will be clean again: LS Speaker Om Birla

Mathura, Mar 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said here that the Yamuna river will be rejuvenated as part of a massive campaign that is underway.

Birla, who was on a one-day visit to Mathura with his family, visited the Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan and performed Yamuna puja and aarti, amid chanting of hymns by seers.

He also interacted with local residents at the ghat to learn about the religious and cultural significance of the area.

On the pollution in the river, he said, "A campaign to clean Yamuna is going on. A massive campaign is being run. Yamuna will be clean again." "I have come to this holy land and worshipped Yamuna maiyya (mother). May Ganga-Yamuna be clean and bless everyone. Their uninterrupted flow gives us new energy," Birla told reporters.

The Speaker also visited the Banke Bihari temple and took the blessings of seers in an ashram in Rukmani Vihar.

Later, in a post on X in Hindi, Birla said, "During my one-day stay in the holy land of Lord Shri Krishna, the Brij region, I worshipped Yamuna ji at Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan. I prayed to Yamuna maiyya for the well-being and health of the countrymen."