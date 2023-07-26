Yamuna's water level crosses danger mark again amid rain

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.5 metres at 8 pm.

The flow rate at the Yamunanagar-located Hathnikund Barrage oscillated between 30,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am, meteorological office data showed.

The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Ayanagar, Mungeshpur and Mayur Vihar gauged 35.1 mm, 26 mm, 53.5 mm and 110.5 mm of precipitation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till July 27.

The river's water level at the ORB has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13. It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

The railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.

The rise in the river's water level is expected to impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected low-lying areas of the national capital, officials said.

According to CWC data, the water level in the Yamuna rose from 205.02 metres at 10 pm on Saturday to 206.57 metres at 3 am on Monday before starting to decline again.

Delhi has grappled with unprecedented waterlogging and floods this month. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

Subsequently, heavy rain in the river's upper catchment areas, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana, led to the Yamuna swelling to record levels.

At 208.66 metres on July 13, the Yamuna surpassed its previous record of 207.49 metres set in September 1978. It breached embankments and penetrated deeper into the city than it has in more than four decades.

The consequences of the floods have been devastating with more than 27,000 people evacuated from their homes. The losses incurred in terms of property, businesses and earnings have run into crores of rupees.

Experts attributed the unprecedented flooding in Delhi to encroachment on the river floodplain, extreme rainfall within a short span of time and silt accumulation that has raised the riverbed. PTI GVS CK