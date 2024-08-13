Yamuna's water level rising in Delhi, preparations in place to deal with floods: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The water level in the Yamuna is rising due to the discharge of water in the river from Haryana's Hathinikund barrage, Delhi's Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday, after reviewing the preparations to tackle the situation in case of flood.

The water level of the river has touched 204.35 metre at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). The warning level is at 204.5 metre, Bharadwaj said, adding that around 10,000 to 13,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from the Hathinikund barrage presently.

"Munadi" (announcements) to warn people to stay away from the river and stop children from going near the river or swimming in it will start from Tuesday, the minister said.

The preparations of the irrigation and flood control and revenue departments are complete for arrangements of boats and rescue operations, if needed. Rescue operations will start when the river reaches the danger mark to send people to safer places, Bharadwaj said.

The departments have prepared themselves to prevent a repeat of the flood situation witnessed by the city in the last monsoon season. Obstructions in the flow of the river like the jammed gates of the ITO barrage were removed and the islands of silt incised with pilot cuts so that water flows it away, the minister said. PTI VIT RC