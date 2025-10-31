Yamunotsav to celebrate spiritual, scientific essence of Yamuna river: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi's Culture Minister Kapil Mishra on Friday said the upcoming Yamunotsav at Vasudev Ghat will be a "grand and divine" celebration, promoting public participation in preserving the purity and continuity of the Yamuna River.

The two-day festival, scheduled for November 2 and 3, will bring together spiritual leaders, experts, and citizens to explore both the spiritual and scientific dimensions of the river, an official statement said.

A ceremonial Jalabhishek (ritual offering of water) will be performed using water brought from Yamunotri, along with Yamuna Katha (narration of the river's story) and an evening Aarti, it said.

The minister also said that restoring and maintaining the Yamuna's sanctity remains a key priority for the Delhi government.

"Ensuring the continuity and cleanliness of the Yamuna is one of our top priorities. We are taking consistent steps to revive the river's purity," he said.

The recent Chhath Puja celebrations on the Yamuna's banks reflected the growing emotional and cultural bond between the people and the river, he added.

The event is being jointly organised by the Department of Culture, Government of Delhi, and the Yamuna Sansad, the statement said.

Yamuna Sansad convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari said the first day of the event will highlight the spiritual importance of the river, while the second day will focus on scientific approaches to river rejuvenation through five thematic sessions.

The Yamuna Conclave on the second day will see participation from ministers of the Centre and Delhi government, MPs, spiritual leaders, and water conservation experts, he added.

The festival will conclude with community participation and a call to protect and revive the Yamuna as a shared cultural and environmental heritage, the statement added.