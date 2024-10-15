Yashwantrao Chavan open varsity's ex-VC Ashok Pradhan passes away

Thane, Oct 15 (PTI) Former vice chancellor of the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Dr Ashok Pradhan, died at age 86 here on Tuesday morning following a prolonged illness, his family members said.

He had also served as the deputy vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

Pradhan passed away at his residence in Kalyan area of Thane district, a family member said.

A large number of people visited the residence to pay tribute to him and many attended his funeral thereafter.

An office-bearer of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kalyan chapter, in his tribute said Pradhan was a revered mentor to him and countless other students.

"During the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic, he consistently reached out to me, offering invaluable guidance and support," he said.

Pradhan is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters. PTI COR GK