Yathindra draws flak for comparing father Siddaramaiah’s achievements to Mysuru King

Bengaluru, Jul 26 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, came under sharp criticism on Saturday after claiming that the Congress government led by his father has surpassed the accomplishments of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the progressive king of the erstwhile Mysore state prior to India’s independence.

Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s reign is widely hailed as the “golden era of Mysore,” marked by extensive reforms in the administration and notable strides in science, industry, and education.

Revered as “Rajarshi” (saintly king), he is remembered for steering the state on the path of development.

While Siddaramaiah himself appeared to distance himself from his son’s remarks, members of the Mysuru royal family, the BJP, and the Chief Minister’s political opponents condemned Yathindra’s statement.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Yathindra said, “If you look at the grants released by Siddaramaiah for Mysuru, no one else has ever done so much for it. The amount of development Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar has done for Mysuru, a matching grant has been released by the Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the city.” He also dismissed speculations that Siddaramaiah would step down after two and a half years to make way for his deputy, D K Shivakumar.

“Who is saying that Siddaramaiah will not be Chief Minister for five years term? The opposition had cooked up the story about discord between Siddaramaiah andShivakumar. The party high command and the MLAs are with him,” said the Congress MLC.

Yathindra further emphasised unity within the Congress leadership.

“Both are working for the party and its interest in the state. Whatever differences are there, together they can sort out. No one else can create differences among them. People may try to create rift but it won’t work,” he said.

Responding to his son's comments, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters at Arsikere in Hassan district on Saturday, said his government had outperformed the previous BJP administration.

“We have done more work than the BJP. The saffron party had done nothing but we have done more,” he stated, notably avoiding any direct reference to Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wadiyar, BJP MP from Mysuru and scion of the former royal family, reminded Yathindra of the true purpose of holding office.

“When someone gets power, it is meant for serving people. Coming to power is not a game. Whether Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar or the elected governments after independence of the country, all have responsibilities towards people. No one sets target that he has done work more than others. What is more important is that we have to live up to the expectations of people,” Wadiyar told reporters in Mysuru.

Senior leader and MLC A H Vishwanath, who also hails from Mysuru, denounced the remark and described it as "height of arrogance".

“This statement that Siddaramaiah’s government has done more work than Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was called Rajarshi, is the height of arrogance. Siddaramaiah calls himself bigger than former Chief Minister late Devaraj Urs and now his son terms his father towering than the Mysuru Maharaja. It seems arrogance is running in their blood,” Vishwanath said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka of the BJP, called Yathindra’s comment a “pathetic joke.” “It’s a poor joke. Can there be any comparison between Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Siddaramaiah? Siddaramaiah hops from one party to another for power. This comparison has no meaning at all,” he said.

Ashoka highlighted the contributions of Krishnaraja Wadiyar, crediting him with the construction of the Krishnaraja Sagar dam, improvements to the irrigation system, and the introduction of electricity in the state — a first in India.

He added that the Maharaja laid the foundations for higher education and industrialisation in the region.

“If there was anyone who worked towards social justice in Karnataka, it was Mysuru Maharaja whereas Siddaramaiah is creating rift between castes,” Ashoka alleged. PTI GMS GMS ROH