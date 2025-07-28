Yathindra Siddaramaiah denies disrespecting Wadiyar king, says statement 'misinterpreted'

Mysuru, Jul 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on Monday defended his statement comparing his father's contribution to Mysuru with those of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, saying his comments were "misinterpreted" and he had no intention to humiliate or belittle the works of the Wadiyar king.

The Congress MLC also rejected the opposition's demand for an apology, emphasising his respect for the 24th Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysuru, who reigned from 1884 till his death in 1940.

Yathindra had claimed that the Congress government led by his father Siddaramaiah had “equalled, if not surpassed” the contribution of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar in terms of grants given to Mysuru and for the welfare of the city.

"It is being misinterpreted. I did not say it with the intention to humiliate Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar's contribution to the then Mysuru state or Karnataka state is immense. My intention was not to lessen his contribution and speak highly about our government," Yathindra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, if there is any government or the Chief Minister, who has given more grants to Mysuru, it is the Congress government and Siddaramaiah.

"Let them (opposition) check the statistics, no other Chief Minister has given the amount of grants to Mysuru, as much as my father has given. I had said the same thing," he added.

Asked about the demand to apologise, the MLC said there is no need for it.

Yathindra's previous statement had come under criticism, especially from the opposition BJP and JD(S).

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, R Ashoka had demanded that Yathindra apologise.

Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was described as 'Rajarshi' (sage-king) by Mahatma Gandhi, is highly revered in the state, especially in the erstwhile Mysuru state region that comprises the present 14 districts of Karnataka.

Reacting to Yathindra's refusal to apologise for the comparison, Mysuru BJP MP and scion of the royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said he does not want to comment further. People will give their response, he added.

"This is an emotional issue for the locals. I have already said -- if you have leadership it is for you to do good work and not to compare. I'm not doing my job with a target to do things more than someone in the past. I'm working to fulfill the promise I have made to the people and fulfill the aspirations of the people," he said in Mysuru, while adding that apologising is something that he (Yathindra) has to do naturally, considering facts. PTI KSU ROH