Yati Narasinghanand Giri seeks release from 'illegal' detention in video

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Controversial seer Yati Narasinghanand Giri on Friday released a video asking the Yogi Adityanath government to release him from "illegal detention" so that can respond to a public interest litigation filed against him.

A PIL was filed two days ago against him by Muslim Scholar Mohammad Yusuf, the secretary Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz Welfare Association, Maharashtra.

The video carrying the request was shared with the media by Dr Udita Tyagi, the general secretary of Yati Narasinghanand Saraswati Foundation.

Narasinghanand claimed in the video that he may be killed by "trained killers".

He said that before he died, he wanted to clarify his statement on the Prophet and for that he needed to collect evidence from authentic Islamic text books and literature.

Narsinghanand was booked for hate speech earlier this month for his remarks against Prophet Muhammad at a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29, triggering widespread protests.

The PIL filed by Mohammad Yusuf and Zakir Husaun Mustafa Shaikh, both residents of Mumbai, sought the removal of Narsinghanand's alleged hate speech from all social media platforms. PTI COR NAV VN VN