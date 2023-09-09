Yati Narsinghanad booked for controversial remark against former prez Abdul Kalam

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Known for making controversial remarks, priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanad Saraswati was booked on Saturday for allegedly making obnoxious comments about former president Abdul Kalam, police said.

The FIR was lodged based on a video clip which went viral on social media on Friday night, Commissioner of Police Ajay Kumar Mishra told PTI.

Yati, in the 16-second video clip, is seen making obnoxious remarks about the former president and using objectionable language for Muslims which can flare up hate and hamper communal harmony, Mishra said.

Based on the clip, Sub Inspector Prashant Kumar Gautam filed a complaint against Yati at the Wave City police station here and subsequently, an FIR was lodged on Saturday, the police said.

Yati, in his defence, told PTI that the said video clip was old and accused the police of repeatedly lodging FIRs on the same issue time and again. PTI COR SAB RPA