Yati Narsinghanand calls on Hindus to read Hanuman Chalisa at Muslim confrenece

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 22 (PTI) Dasna temple priest Yati Narsinghanand on Friday urged the "Hindu community" to recite Hanuman Chalisa at a Muslim community gathering slated to take place in Delhi.

In a video message, the controversial leader implicated in several cases said the Hindu society must not repeat the "mistake" of the Shaheen Bagh movement and come together against the "Islamic Jihadists." A Muslim conference has been called by cleric Tauqeer Raza on the issue of the Waqf Amendment Bill at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday.

"If even now we do not oppose the Jihadis, then like Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kashmir, Afghanistan, Iran, Arab, we will lose everything and be finished off from India too," Yati Narsinghanand said.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra said since the matter pertained to Delhi, he would have no objection permitting Yati and his disciples to cross the border, if they are allowed in by the the national capital authorities. PTI COR NAV VN VN