Yati Narsinghanand writes letter to PM Modi, urges military action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh, Pak

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Juna Akhara’s Mahamandaleshwar and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand on Thursday said that he wrote a letter in his own blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging military action to protect Hindus in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters at Shri Dudheshwarnath Math camp, Yati Narsinghanand said that he had written to the Prime Minister, requesting military intervention to save Hindus in these countries.

He stated that the blood-written letter would be carried by Dr Udita Tyagi and Yati Sanyasi to various Sanatani religious leaders, seeking their signatures in support of the appeal.

The first signature on the letter was made by Shrimahant Narayan Giri Maharaj, who said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must take responsibility for the protection of Hindus worldwide.

Yati Satyadevanand, Yati Ramswaroopanand and Yati Satyanand were also present on the occasion.