Yati Narsinghanand's aide arrested over brawl

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) The Police here have arrested Anil Yadav, a close aide of controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand, over a roadside brawl.

The 40-year-old Yadav, alias Chhota Narsinghanand, is also a co-accused with Yati Narisinghanad in a case of making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed that caused tension in the area earlier this month.

"Following a roadside brawl at the Rajnagar District Centre in the Kavi Nagar area on Thursday night, Yadav was arrested by a police team from the local police station," Kavi Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abhishek Srivastav said on Friday.

This arrest comes in the wake of an incident on October 4 when an unruly mob surrounded the Dasna Devi temple reportedly over Yati Narsinghanand's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammed.

There was stone-pelting targeting the temple and police personnel.

Police have arrested three more individuals -- Shahid, Hashim, and Javed -- for obstructing police personnel from carrying out their official duty during the unrest.

A total of 23 suspects have been arrested in connection with these disturbances, and authorities are actively searching for others involved. PTI COR CDN CDN TIR TIR