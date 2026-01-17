Yatindra Mishra receives Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award at JLF

Jaipur, January 17 (PTI) Poet, editor and music scholar Yatindra Mishra received the 11th Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award at the ongoing 19th Jaipur Literature Festival here on Saturday.

He received the award for his poetry collection "Bina Kalinga Vijay".

Mishra has earlier published three poetry collections -- "Ayodhya and Other Poems", "Yada-Kada", and "Dyodhi Par Alap".

He has also written a book titled "Girija" on the life and musical journey of classical singer Girija Devi. Mishra co-edited the collected works of Dwijdev, the last representative poet of the Ritikal period, in 2000.

He has also edited two books based on Kunwar Narayan and the Virasat 2001 program for SPIC MACAY.

Mishra's book "Lata Sur Gatha" on Lata Mangeshkar is another acclaimed work, for which he also received the 64th National Award.

The award selection committee included Namita Gokhale, Sanjay K Roy, Sukrita Paul Kumar, Ranjit Hoskote, Siddharth Sethia and Jayaprakash Sethia.

In previous editions, Arundhati Subramaniam, K Satchidanandan and Ranjit Hoskote have received the Mahakavi Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Award.

Born in Sujangarh town of Churu district in Rajasthan, Sethia is popularly known for his poem "Dharti Dhoran Ri" is his composition. He passed away on November 11, 2008.

The Rajasthani poet was awarded the Padma Shri in 2004, the Sahitya Akademi Award, and the Jnanpith's Moortidevi Award in 1986. PTI NK MAH MAH