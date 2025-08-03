Yatra organisers bar tourists from taking photos, force them to remove shoes in Meghalaya cave

Mawsynram (Meghalaya), Aug 3 (PTI) Tourists visiting the Mawjymbuin Cave in Meghalaya's Mawsynram were reportedly asked to remove their shoes and refrain from taking photographs by organisers of a Hindu religious yatra on Sunday, triggering criticism from various quarters, including local tribal groups.

Over 250 yatris arrived at the natural sandstone cave to offer prayers, drawing strong resentment from the Dorbar Shnong (village council) and many members of the local tribal community.

Locals have consistently objected to attempts to designate the cave as a religious site, insisting it is a geological heritage location, not a shrine.

Debojit, a tourist from Kolkata, said he and his family were shocked when they were forced to comply with the restrictions.

"We came as tourists, but were treated in a manner we found unacceptable. There should be some logic behind such rules. I have lodged a complaint with the village elders," he told PTI.

The yatra began in recent years, but faced local opposition which led the Dorbar Shnong to impose restrictions on religious activities and littering in the area.

The Meghalaya High Court in a recent order permitted the Hindu religious procession to proceed up to the cave, provided it should not disturb public order.

Noted geologist Eladbor Laloo countered claims that the cave contains a 'holy Shiva Lingam'.

"The structure inside the Mawjymbuin Cave is not a holy Shiva Lingam, but a stalagmite formed through natural limestone deposition over millions of years," Laloo stated.

He explained that the cave is part of a limestone formation shaped by water seepage through cracks over geological time, forming stalactites and stalagmites. He said thousands of geology students visit the site each year as part of their academic fieldwork.

Laloo urged tourism guides and stakeholders to promote the cave as a site of geological importance, not religious significance.

"Tourists must verify the origins of the places they admire before assigning religious sentiment," he said.

While the yatra organisers maintained strict protocols for their members, there was noticeably less littering in the cave vicinity and along the route - unlike in previous years, when visitors had left behind discarded plates, food, and plastic bottles.

They, however, expressed satisfaction over the peaceful and successful completion of the event.

Security was tight, with hundreds of police personnel and magistrates deployed along the yatra route to ensure safety and maintain order. PTI JOP NN