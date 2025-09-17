‘Yatri Sewa Diwas’ observed at Port Blair airport

Port Blair, Sep 17 (PTI) The Airport Authority of India (AAI) observed ‘Yatri Sewa Diwas’ at the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on Wednesday.

The objective of the event was to promote community involvement and highlight local culture, Airport Director Devender Yadav said.

"It was a daylong celebration, which reflected VSIA’s ongoing commitment to excellent passenger service, environmental responsibility and social welfare," Yadav told PTI.

The ‘Yatri Sewa Diwas’ was celebrated with a series of events dedicated to enhance passengers' facilities and their experience, he said.

“We had a variety of activities and programmes which were planned across the terminal and surrounding areas. Tourists who arrived at the airport were welcomed with a bouquet and traditional ‘tika’ to celebrate India’s rich culture of hospitality. A tree plantation drive was also held within the airport premises to make a greener and healthier ambience,” the Airport Director said.

Passengers and tourists witnessed folk dance performances, featuring local artists showcausing the region’s vibrant cultural heritage.

A quiz competition for children, a blood donation camp, free health check-up kiosks, an educational airport tour for school students, and passenger feedback activities was also held.

On July 18, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport. With a total built up area of 40,837 square metre. the new terminal building is capable of handling 1200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually. PTI SN NN