Yavatmal farmer consumes pesticide near Maharashtra legislature complex

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, a farmer from Yavatmal district tried to end his life by consuming pesticide near the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Tuesday, police said.

Police, however, acted quickly and rushed him to the hospital. He has been kept under observation, said inspector Narendra Hiwre of Sitabuldi police station.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan here.

The farmer was identified as Sachin Uttam Bahadure (29), a resident of Murat Jahangir, tehsil Mahagaon.

He arrived at the Samvidhan square around 11 am and drank from a bottle of pesticide concealed under the shirt, the official said.

Police personnel on the spot caught hold of him quickly and took him to Mayo Hospital where he was kept under observation in the ICU, inspector Hiwre said.

Bahadure was carrying a written statement which said he was distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, he said, adding that further investigation was on. PTI COR KRK