Yavatmal sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius; mercury crosses 42 in many places in Vidarbha

Nagpur, May 26 (PTI) Yavatmal city on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius which is probably the highest in Maharashtra, an IMD official said.

Many cities in the Vidarbha region of the state recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

While the maximum temperature in Yavatmal was the highest in Vidarbha, Akola sizzled at 45.2 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45, Gondia 44.4, Amravati 44.2, Wardha 44.1, Gadchiroli 43.4, Washim 43.4, Bhandara 43.3, Nagpur 42.4 and Buldhana 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Chandrapur and Akola in the next two days, according to India Meteorological Department, Nagpur.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty wind (30-40 kmph) and light to moderate rainfall at isolated places over Buldhana and light rainfall at isolated places over Akola, Washim, and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha in the night. PTI CLS NSK