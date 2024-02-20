YC activists show black flags to convoy of ministers in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 20 (PTI) A group of Youth Congress activists on Tuesday waved black flags at a ministerial delegation that arrived at Sulthan Bathery in the district to convene a high-level meeting to discuss issues related to frequent human-animal conflicts in the region.

Advertisment

Protesters waved black flags at the convoy of ministers K Rajan, A K Saseendran and M B Rajesh in protest against the alleged delay in their arrival in the district which had witnessed back-to-back human casualties due to wild animal attacks in recent days.

The agitators were pushed back by police personnel and shifted to their vehicle at Chungam in Bathery.

The state government faced widespread criticism as no minister visited the protest-hit Wayanad to placate the residents in the wake of recent deaths.

Advertisment

The Congress-led UDF already announced a day-and-night protest in front of the district collectorate complex today seeking permanent solutions to increasing man-animal conflicts in the district.

The ministers took part in an all-party meeting convened at Sulthan Bathery in the morning.

According to official sources, all peoples' representatives including councillors of Wayanad besides higher officials would participate in the high level meeting.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had already visited the family members of those who were killed in animal attacks.

Two days ago, Wayanad witnessed violent protests during the dawn-to-dusk hartal called by various political parties seeking action against the wild elephant menace in the region. PTI LGK ROH