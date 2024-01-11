YC Prez arrest: Cong terms CPI(M)'s fake medical certificate charge as 'cheap politics'

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) The opposition Congress on Thursday dismissed the CPI(M)'s accusation that Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil had submitted a forged medical certificate to secure bail from the court, labelling the claim as the "cheap politics" of the Marxist party.

Mamkootathil was arrested by police from his house in Pathanamthitta early Tuesday morning for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march. A court had rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody later.

Speaking at a programme in Taliparamba in Kannur district on Wednesday, CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, charged that the Youth Congress president had submitted a fake medical certificate to obtain bail.

Responding to Govindan's allegations, Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan today said, "I challenge the CPI(M) and Govindan, to substantiate their allegations." Continuing to criticise the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over Mamkootathil's arrest, Satheesan accused them of implementing "state-sponsored terrorism" using police force.

Addressing a press conference, Satheesan claimed that the entire state of Kerala had united to oppose the arrest of the Youth Congress president.

He pointed out that the police even registered a case against him, naming him as the first accused of inaugurating a protest march organised by the Youth Congress recently.

"The government is finding joy in misusing power," alleged the Leader of the Opposition.

CM Vijayan was trying to implement the "Stalinist policy" of obstructing and suppressing the political activities of the opposition in modern Kerala, Satheesan said. PTI LGK KH