YCON Infra unveils Platinum Heights, 1,956-unit affordable township for Pataudi

New Delhi: YCON INFRA on Friday announced the upcoming launch of its affordable group housing project, ‘YCON Platinum Heights’, in Sector 3, Pataudi, Haryana, under the Affordable Group Housing Policy of the Haryana government.

The developer said the project is spread across 13.275 acres and is planned as a residential township with 18 towers. The towers will have stilt plus 14 floors, offering a total of 1,956 residential units in 2 BHK and 3 BHK configurations.

YCON INFRA said homes will be priced starting at Rs 25.95 lakh, with terms and conditions applicable. The project is being positioned for first-time buyers, working professionals, and families seeking value-led homes with connectivity to Gurugram.

The company said the project site offers access to Gurugram and claimed it is around 20 minutes away.

Connectivity is expected to improve further with the proposed NH-352W highway linking Gurugram to Pataudi, which the company said is expected to become operational soon.

YCON Platinum Heights will offer 2 BHK units with a carpet area of 550 sq ft and 3 BHK units with a carpet area of 645 sq ft. The developer said the homes are planned to maximise space utilisation, ventilation, and natural light.

On amenities, YCON INFRA said the project will feature a 1.5-acre central green park, a clubhouse-cum-community centre, 24x7 CCTV surveillance and security, badminton and volleyball courts, and jogging and cycling tracks.

The company also said it will provide free two-wheeler parking with each unit, while four-wheeler parking will be available for purchase.

The project is planned to seek IGBC platinum-rated green building certification, the developer said. It also listed low AQI zone positioning, expansive green spaces, and being Pataudi’s first affordable group housing project among its key differentiators.

YCON INFRA said the project will be eligible under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), allowing eligible buyers to avail government subsidy benefits.

“With YCON Platinum Heights, we aim to bring world-class, sustainable, and affordable housing to Pataudi. The project reflects our commitment to quality, green development, and making home ownership achievable for thousands of families while benefiting from the region’s rapidly improving connectivity,” a company spokesperson said.