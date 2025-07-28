Year 2026 will see 'Dravidian model 2.0 regime,' says Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK

Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) People have immense faith in Chief Minister MK Stalin and it will be the "Dravidian model 2.0 regime" following a big win in the 2026 Assembly election, the ruling DMK said on Monday.

The DMK's official organ 'Murasoli,' in a write-up referred to claims and counter-claims and speculations in the media in respect of the Assembly election due by March-April next year. While this was the scenario in the media, the reality is that Chief Minister Stalin follows a people-centric approach, the daily said and referred to a five-fold approach.

Under the 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign,' the welfare schemes of the government are explained to the people and those desirous are being enrolled as DMK members.

As regards the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme, the Dravidian party daily said the scheme is aimed at taking government services to the people and redress grievances by organising special camps in their neighbourhoods.

Thirdly, the CM himself is touring districts, interacting with the people, including farmers and voluntary groups, and he receives representations from them and directs authorities to address them. Also, he is in touch with people by way of measures such as roadshows as well.

Stalin meets at party headquarters, party functionaries and cadres with the slogan of "Udanpirappe va" and guides them. Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin visits districts, holds review meetings with top officials, speeds up work and ensures progress in works as per the chief minister's directives.

Also, Udhayanidhi interacts with party office-bearers and meets people and ensures implementation of welfare schemes.

On the whole, due to such measures, every family is witnessing peace and they grow in terms of per capita income as well and this is the ground situation in Tamil Nadu. People have immense faith in Chief Minister Stalin and the DMK and notwithstanding claims, counterclaims and political speculations in the media, it will be the "Dravidian model 2.0 regime" following a big win in the 2026 Assembly election, the ruling DMK said adding the Dravidian model 2.0 regime will be helmed by Stalin.

DMK literary wing deputy secretary Sowmiyan Vaithiyanathan authored the write up in Murasoli on July 28.