Year after going missing, skeletal remains of Telangana man found near Kedarnath temple

Rudraprayag: The skeletal remains of a man from Telangana missing for nearly a year was found near the Chorabari glacier located above the ​​Kedarnath temple, police said on Wednesday.

Police were informed about the body by traders who had been to the Chaurabari glacier area.

According to police, a bag found near the body contained a phone and identity car, which identified the man as Nomula Roshwant, a resident of Rajeshwar Raopet village of Jagtial district of Telangana.

According to a missing person's report filed by the family at a police station in Telangana, they last spoke to him on August 30 last year when he told them that he was in Uttarakhand and was leaving for Delhi.

Police, a team of the district administration posted in Kedarnath and members of the Yatra Management Force (YMF) reached the spot where the body was found and brought the remains to Kedarnath.

It was later sent to the Rudraprayag District Hospital, which will be handed over to the family and police department of his native place.

Yatra inspector posted in Kedarnath, Rajiv Chauhan, said that based on the ID recovered, Telangana Police and the family of the devotee were contacted. It was found that the person was reported missing on 31st August last year.