Year-long programmes to mark birth centenary of former Odisha CM JB Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) Year-long programmes will be held to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of former Odisha CM JB Patnaik, announced a committee that comprised Congress and BJD leaders.

Patnaik, popularly known as JB, was the CM of the state from 1980 to 1989, and from 1995 to 1999. He was also the Union tourism minister in 1980, and served as the governor of Assam from 2009 to 2014.

The birth centenary celebration would start on January 3, senior Congress leader Niranjan Patnaik said.

"Though JB was a Congress stalwart, the celebrations would not be confined to the party. Political leaders from across parties will be invited to the programmes. Youths and other sections of the society will also be involved in the programmes," he said.

"Despite Odisha's poor economic condition, he tried for comprehensive development of the state during his tenure as the chief minister," he added.

Patnaik said several programmes will be organised across the state to mark the birth centenary and create awareness among the youth about his contribution to Odisha.

BJD leader Bhupinder Singh said JB gave opportunities to the opposition to put forth their views in the assembly.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jaydev Jena demanded that the Kalinga Stadium be renamed after JB, as he had built it.

A statue of the veteran should also be installed in a prominent place in the city, he said.

The Congress stalwart died in 2015.