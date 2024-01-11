Yechury accuses BJP of 'brazen politicisation' of Ram temple construction for electoral dividends

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday accused the BJP of "brazen politicisation" of the Ram temple construction and also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of appropriating the government schemes to project himself.

In a post on X, Yechury shared an image with a photo of Prime Minister Modi with a saffron flag in the background, which said, "Ram Mandir is being built after delivering - 500 km of Metro, 51 crore Bank A/c, 4 crore free homes, 315 Medical colleges, 45 crore MUDRA loans, 220 crore Free Vaccines, 11 cr families piped water, 10,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendra, 10 cr ppl with LPG connection, 70,000 km of National highways." The image has been shared by several handles on different social media sites.

"What else is this but the brazen politicisation of the Temple construction for electoral dividends! Gross misuse & abuse of people's Faith & Religious sentiments," Yechury said sharing the image.

"Modi self appropriates all govt schemes & funds to project himself as people's benefactor through personal charity! Doctored data & deceitful claims are standard operating procedures of Modi propaganda PR & spin.

Megalomania at its worst!" said the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader.

The comments come ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others in Ayodhya on January 22.

Yechury had earlier declined an invitation to attend the ceremony, with the Left party saying religion is a personal choice and should not be converted into an instrument of political gain. PTI AO AS AS