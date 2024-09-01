Yechury continues to be under treatment for chest infection at AIIMS

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here for a respiratory infection, a party source said on Sunday.

The 72-year-old is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU), the source said.

Yechury was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CPI(M) had said he is under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for respiratory infection.

Yechury had recently also undergone cataract surgery.