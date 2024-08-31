Yechury continues to be under treatment for chest infection at AIIMS: CPI(M)

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, for a respiratory infection, the party said on Saturday.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences of New Delhi," the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Update on CPI(M) General Secretary, comrade Sitaram Yechury's health. pic.twitter.com/gp1yoRNtDO — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 31, 2024

"He is under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for respiratory infection," it said.

Yechury had recently undergone cataract surgery.