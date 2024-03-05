Yechury slams govt over study on India's 'zero-food children'

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday slammed the Centre over a study that said India's prevalence of "zero-food children" who have not eaten anything over a 24-hour period, assessed through snapshot surveys, is comparable to the situation in some African nations.

Advertisment

The CPI(M) leader also accused the Centre of "propaganda of poverty reduction".

"Such is the pathetic heart-rending reality of our children! This nails the lie of Modi propaganda of poverty reduction and economic prosperity," Yechury said in a post on X, sharing a news report on the study.

"Indeed a shame to rank marginally above only two countries in the world -- Guinea and Mali. Pakistan and Bangladesh way above India," he said.

According to a news report, a study that used data from the Union Health Ministry's National Family Health Survey for 2019-2021 estimated India's prevalence of "zero-food children" at 19.3 per cent -- the third highest after Guinea's 21.8 per cent and Mali's 20.5 per cent.

The report put the prevalence of "zero-food children" at 9.2 per cent in Pakistan and 5.6 per cent in Bangladesh. PTI AO AO SZM