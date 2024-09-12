Yechury was instrumental in shaping UPA-1 govt., says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was instrumental in shaping the UPA-1 government and led the drafting of common minimum programmes that transformed the country's policy approach on critical issues.

The Chief Minister described Yechury, who died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness, as a fine human being and a multilingual scholar, who enriched public life with his wisdom, wit, and unwavering convictions.

Siddaramiah said Yechury's role in forming the INDIA bloc and his impactful interventions in the Rajya Sabha earned him respect across the political spectrum.

"His presence at my swearing-in ceremony (as Chief Minister) in 2023 is a cherished memory. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Yechury's affability and courage of conviction will be missed. PTI AMP RS RS