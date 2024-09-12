Yechury''s dedication to his cause, party will always be remembered: H D Deve Gowda

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and said his dedication to his cause and to his party will always be remembered.

Yechury died at the age of 72 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Thursday following prolonged illness.

"I am very saddened to learn that Sitaram Yechury, my longtime friend and colleague, has passed away. My deepest condolences. His dedication to his cause and to his party will always be remembered," Deve Gowda said.