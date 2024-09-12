Yechury's demise, an irreparable loss to Indian politics: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday expressed deep shock over the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The demise of the senior Left party leader is an irreparable loss to Indian politics, Reddy said, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader, former Rajyasabha MP shri #SitaramYechury Ji. He relentlessly fought to uphold democratic traditions. The void left by him would always remain unfilled," Reddy wrote on 'X'.

The chief minister also conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

Reddy remembered that Yechury entered politics in his student days and was active in national politics for over four decades, it said.

Yechury died on Thursday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi at the age of 72. He was ill for a long time. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH