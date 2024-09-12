Yechury's passing 'cruel blow' to forces engaged in defence of democracy, says Chidambaram

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday condoled CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's passing and said it was a "cruel blow" to the forces engaged in the defence of democracy, liberty, equality, workers' and human rights.

Yechury, a pragmatic Communist and one of the key architects of coalition politics since the mid-90s, died on Thursday at a Delhi hospital after battling lung infection.

Yechury (72) was in critical condition for the last few days and on respiratory support while undergoing treatment for an acute respiratory tract infection at the ICU of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on August 19.

In a statement, Chidambaram said the passing of Yechury was a "cruel blow to the forces that are engaged in a determined battle in the defence of democracy, liberty, equality, workers' rights and human rights".

"I know that from 1996, Comrade Yechury had stood with the progressive forces of the country. He was a committed Marxist but he was practical enough to understand that some of the goals of Marxism could be achieved, in the current age, only if he stood by other progressive political parties," former Union minister said.

As the INDIA bloc is gathering strength, his services and support will be sorely missed, Chidambaram said.

"I salute the memory of my friend and comrade, Sitaram. I offer his family and his party, the CPI(M), my sincere and heartfelt condolences," he said.