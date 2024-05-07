Yediyurappa among early voters, says BJP will win 25-26 seats in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was among the early ones to cast their votes in Karnataka, where polling is underway for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in 14 segments.

Advertisment

Queues were seen at polling booths in most of these Lok Sabha segments in the northern districts of state with voters, mostly senior citizens, morning walkers and joggers lining up to cast their votes early, probably expecting the temperature to rise as the day progresses.

Yediyurappa along with sons -- B Y Raghavendra, BJP candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha segment and B Y Vijayendra, party's state President -- and daughters-in-law cast their vote at Shikaripura in Shivamogga district.

The state has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. The first phase of polling in the other 14 seats in most of the southern and coastal districts was held on April 26.

Advertisment

The family offered prayers at a temple before heading to the voting booth.

"Out of 28 Lok Sabha seats, according to me we (BJP) are going to win at least 25 to 26 seats. The atmosphere is very good. Wherever we go people say Modi, Modi, it is going to have its own effect," Yediyurappa said after voting.

While speaking to reporters here, he said, "We are confident that Raghavendra will win with a margin of over 2.5 lakh votes (in Shimoga). We are confident of winning all 14 seats for which polls have already taken place. Even if there is any difference in the couple of remaining seats we will win 25-26 seats in my opinion. People want to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister once again and Karnataka will have its contribution in the NDA winning more than 400 seats." Vijayendra said that BJP had won in 25 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls and this time too BJP-JD(S) alliance will retain all those seats and "will set a new record".

Advertisment

The Lok Sabha polls results will have its impact on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister S K Shivakumar, he said, "Congress is in illusion of winning more than 20 seats based on their guarantees.

They will face a shock on the day of counting on June 4. People have more trust in Modi's permanent guarantees than in Congress' temporary guarantees." The segments where elections will be held on Tuesday are: Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had swept all these 14 seats, defeating Congress and JD(S), which were in alliance and ruling the state back then.