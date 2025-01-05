Yediyurappa urges Congress govt in Karnataka to withdraw bus fare hike

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday condemned the Congress government's decision to hike the fare of state transport buses in Karnataka and urged it to withdraw the decision immediately.

The revised bus fares, increased by 15 per cent across the board, came into effect at midnight on Saturday, drawing strong criticism from opposition parties and various groups.

"This government has increased the bus fare based on its whims and fancies, burdening the people. I condemn this decision. Providing free bus service for women while shifting the burden onto men is unjust. I urge the government to immediately withdraw the fare hike," Yediyurappa told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, stated that the state road transport corporations were "never at a loss during the BJP's rule." "Let them (Congress govt) show their performance and increase the fare. Their performance is bad and yet they have hiked fare. They have increased the fare to balance the burden caused by offering free service (for women)...," he said. PTI KSU SSK KH