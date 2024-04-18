Yediyurappa's son and his wife have assets worth Rs 73.71 crore

Bengaluru, Apr 18 (PTI) Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's son and MP B Y Ragahavendra has declared in his election affidavit that he and his wife have assets worth over Rs 73.71 crore.

The BJP candidate filed his nomination from the Shimoga Lok Sabha segment on Thursday, and has declared movable assets worth Rs 31.09 crore in his name, and Rs 2.95 crore in the name of his wife Tejaswini.

The three-time MP has immovable assets, including agricultural and non-agricultural land as well as commercial and residential buildings, worth Rs 24.76 crore in his name and Rs 14.90 crore in his wife's name.

The couple has total liabilities of Rs 13.61 crore.

A Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) graduate, the 50-year-old has two criminal cases pending against him.

According to his affidavit, Raghavendra owns an Ambassador car worth Rs one lakh, a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 41.32 lakh, and a tractor worth Rs 2.45 lakh.

While Raghavendra has declared that gold, diamonds, silver and precious stones in his possession are worth Rs 98.83 lakh, those in the name of his wife are valued at Rs 1.13 crore. PTI KSU RS ANE